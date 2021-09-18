Some Afghan girls have returned to primary schools with gender-segregated classes, but older girls faced an anxious wait with no clarity over if and when they would be able to resume their studies at the secondary school level.

Most schools in the capital Kabul have stayed shut since the Taliban captured the city just over a month ago.

Taliban officials say they will not return to the fundamentalist policies, including a ban on girls receiving an education, when they last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

They have now promised that girls will be able to study but only in segregated classrooms.

Nazife, a teacher at a private school in Kabul which had mixed classrooms before the Taliban takeover, said they had made changes in order to reopen.

"Girls study in the morning and boys in the afternoon," she said.

"Male teachers teach boys and female teachers teach girls."

However, there was uncertainty for many other girls at the school, which teaches at both primary and secondary level.

