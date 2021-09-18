Pakistan has initiated dialogue with the Taliban for an "inclusive" government in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, asking the war-ravaged country's new rulers to include Tajiks, Hazaras, and Uzbeks in the government.

"After meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan's neighbours, and especially a lengthy discussion with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, I have initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan govt to include Tajiks, Hazaras, and Uzbeks," PM Khan said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

On Friday, Khan met with the leaders of Afghanistan's neighbours, including China, Russia, Iran, and Tajikistan, on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

This "inclusivity" will ensure peace and a "stable" Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well, Khan said.

He didn't give more details of the dialogue with the Taliban.

Interim government structure

The Taliban gave some important posts to non-Pashtuns in their interim government announced early this month, particularly the coveted seat of army chief to Qari Fasihuddin, a Tajik.

Nonetheless, the interim setup has not been recognised as an inclusive government by the international community, which wants more representation of minority communities and women.

Pakistan, which brokered the landmark first phase of direct contact between the former Afghan government and the Taliban in 2015, is believed to have enjoyed a degree of influence over the Taliban.