US officials are examining possible insider trading and market manipulation at Binance, Bloomberg News has reported, potentially adding more heat to the cryptocurrency exchange that has become a target of regulatory scrutiny in many countries.

Authorities are looking into whether Binance or its staff profited by taking advantage of its customers, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

"At Binance, we have a zero-tolerance policy for insider trading and a strict ethical code related to any type of behavior that could have a negative impact on our customers or industry," the world's biggest crypto platform said in a statement.

