BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US reportedly investigating possible insider trading at Binance
The company has faced warnings and business curbs from financial watchdogs from Britain and Germany to Japan, who are concerned over the use of crypto in money laundering and risks to consumers.
US reportedly investigating possible insider trading at Binance
Binance logo and stock graph are displayed in this illustration taken, on June 28, 2021. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
September 18, 2021

US officials are examining possible insider trading and market manipulation at Binance, Bloomberg News has reported, potentially adding more heat to the cryptocurrency exchange that has become a target of regulatory scrutiny in many countries.

Authorities are looking into whether Binance or its staff profited by taking advantage of its customers, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

"At Binance, we have a zero-tolerance policy for insider trading and a strict ethical code related to any type of behavior that could have a negative impact on our customers or industry," the world's biggest crypto platform said in a statement.

READ MORE: Crypto exchange Binance is unauthorised in Italy, as crackdown widens

RECOMMENDED

In international hot water

The company has faced warnings and business curbs from financial watchdogs from Britain and Germany to Japan, who are concerned over the use of crypto in money laundering and risks to consumers.

The exchange, whose holding company is registered in the Cayman Islands, has scaled back its product offerings and said it wants to improve relations with regulators.

The review involves Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) investigators, who in recent weeks have been reaching out to potential witnesses, the Bloomberg report said, adding that Binance has not been accused of wrongdoing and the investigations may not lead to any official action.

The CFTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term