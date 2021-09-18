West African leaders have met Guinean coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya in the capital Conakry, where they pushed for elections within six months, but apparently failed to receive firm commitments.

The meeting between Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and Doumbouya came after a regional summit, which urged swift elections and sanctioned Guinea's putschists.

On September 5, special forces led by Doumbouya assaulted the presidential palace and ousted president Alpha Conde, sparking international condemnation.

After earlier suspending Guinea over the coup, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday called on the junta to hold presidential and parliamentary elections within six months.

The 15-nation bloc also imposed a travel ban on junta members and froze their financial assets.

The Ghanaian and Ivorian presidents travelled to Conakry the next day where they met Guinea's strongman in the city's Sheraton hotel.

But the results of their meeting appeared inconclusive.

Akufo-Addo, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the organization, spoke of "a frank discussion with the head of the junta" at the airport before his departure.

Asked by reporters earlier whether Doumbouya had accepted the proposed six-month transition period, Akufo-Addo responded: "We are talking."

Ghana's president added that Doumbouya is awaiting the conclusions of his own internal consultation on restoring civilian rule.

Ouattara, for his part, simply said the talks had gone "very well".

"We met President Alpha Conde, he is well," added Akufo-Addo.

"We leave with the hope that the new Guinean authorities have understood that it is necessary to act quickly and well. We are sticking to the release of Mr Conde," he said.

The putsch has fuelled international concerns over democratic backsliding across west Africa and drawn parallels with Mali, which suffered two coups since August last year.

Sanctions

Doumbouya began a four-day series of talks on Tuesday designed to sound out the country's political and civil-society leaders on the path towards civilian rule.

But he has so far refused to commit to a timetable.