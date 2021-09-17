France has recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia for consultation, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced, after Canberra ditched a deal to buy French submarines in favour of US vessels.

Le Drian said in a statement that the decision was made to immediately recall the two French ambassadors due to "the exceptional seriousness of the announcements made on September 15 by Australia and the United States.”

US President Joe Biden announced the new Australia-US-Britain defence alliance on Wednesday, extending US nuclear submarine technology to Australia as well as cyber defence, applied artificial intelligence and undersea capabilities.

The move infuriated France, which lost a contract to supply conventional submarines to Australia that was worth $36.5 billion (31 billion euros, Aus$50 billion) when signed in 2016.

US regrets France's decision

The United States regrets France's decision and will continue to be engaged in the coming days to resolve differences between the two countries, a White House official said on Friday.