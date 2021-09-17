WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN refugee chief: Engage with Taliban 'to save Afghanistan from disaster'
"There is space for discussion and engagement on human rights issues, including women and minorities rights," says UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi after having talks with Taliban officials during his visit to Afghanistan.
UN refugee chief: Engage with Taliban 'to save Afghanistan from disaster'
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan on September 17, 2021. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
September 17, 2021

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi has said he found that the Taliban have space for discussion and engagement on human rights issues, including women and minorities rights.

"There is space for discussion and engagement about these matters," Grandi told reporters in a news conference on Friday in Islamabad after he concluded his visit to Afghanistan, saying he took up the issues with various Taliban authorities.

"I am encouraged by that," he added.

With growing reports of human and civil rights violations, various groups and countries have urged international bodies to engage with the Taliban.

Grandi also called on the international community to continue engaging with the Taliban "to save Afghanistan from disaster, and to save the region from instability."

READ MORE:Taliban orders boys to schools; Vice Ministry replaces Women's Ministry

Concerns for future of Afghanistan

RECOMMENDED

Since the Taliban took over on August 15, several street protests led by women have been broken up.

People have been detained and beaten. The Taliban have promised to investigate the incidents.

When they were last in power from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban imposed a strict rule and punished people with public floggings, amputations and executions.

Women's activities such as work and education were severely restricted.

Since retaking power, the Taliban have tried to convey conciliatory statements, but for many people, the future remains uncertain.

"Will they allow women to work? Will they allow girls to go to school? How will they treat minorities?" Grandi said, adding these are the questions, which are among the concerns of the global community.

READ MORE:Afghan universities welcome students in the new Taliban era

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term