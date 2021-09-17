United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi has said he found that the Taliban have space for discussion and engagement on human rights issues, including women and minorities rights.

"There is space for discussion and engagement about these matters," Grandi told reporters in a news conference on Friday in Islamabad after he concluded his visit to Afghanistan, saying he took up the issues with various Taliban authorities.

"I am encouraged by that," he added.

With growing reports of human and civil rights violations, various groups and countries have urged international bodies to engage with the Taliban.

Grandi also called on the international community to continue engaging with the Taliban "to save Afghanistan from disaster, and to save the region from instability."

Concerns for future of Afghanistan