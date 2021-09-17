Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said Iranian fuel shipments imported by the Hezbollah movement constitutes a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty, according to comments published by his office.

"The violation of Lebanon's sovereignty makes me sad," Mikati told CNN in an interview, his office said in a posting on Twitter on Friday.

He added, "But I'm not concerned that sanctions can be imposed" on Lebanon "because the operation was carried out without the involvement of the Lebanese government."

Dozens of tankers reach Lebanon

The Tehran-aligned group on Thursday began bringing tanker trucks carrying fuel from Iran, a move it says should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon.

A tanker ship carried the fuel to Syria and from there it crossed into Lebanon.