WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon PM: Hezbollah's import of Iran fuel violates country's sovereignty
Najib Mikati says he is not worried about possible US sanctions "because the operation was carried out without the involvement of the Lebanese government."
Lebanon PM: Hezbollah's import of Iran fuel violates country's sovereignty
Tankers carrying Iranian fuel arrive at Al Ain in Hermel in east Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on September 16, 2021. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 17, 2021

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said Iranian fuel shipments imported by the Hezbollah movement constitutes a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty, according to comments published by his office.

"The violation of Lebanon's sovereignty makes me sad," Mikati told CNN in an interview, his office said in a posting on Twitter on Friday.

He added, "But I'm not concerned that sanctions can be imposed" on Lebanon "because the operation was carried out without the involvement of the Lebanese government."

READ MORE: Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into crisis-hit Lebanon

Dozens of tankers reach Lebanon

The Tehran-aligned group on Thursday began bringing tanker trucks carrying fuel from Iran, a move it says should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon.

A tanker ship carried the fuel to Syria and from there it crossed into Lebanon.

RECOMMENDED

Both Syria and Iran are under US sanctions.

READ MORE: Hezbollah vows to bring Iranian oil to cash-strapped Lebanon

Breaking 'American siege'

The energy crisis is a result of a financial meltdown since 2019, sinking the currency by some 90 percent and sending more than three-quarters of the population into poverty.

Fuel supplies have dried up because Lebanon does not have enough hard currency to cover even vital imports, forcing essential services including some hospitals to scale back or shut down and sparking numerous security incidents.

Hezbollah declared it had broken an "American siege".

Lebanon's financial system unravelled as a result of decades of profligate spending by a state riddled with corruption and waste, and the unsustainable way it was financed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term