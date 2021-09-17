Leaders of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) gathering in the Tajik capital Dushanbe have announced a plan to strengthen security cooperation in the region that includes sending troops to the Tajik-Afghan border.

"The participants in the session agreed to fortify the CSTO’s southern borders and continue to plan and implement a package of measures aimed at bringing down the level of and neutralizing potential threats in the organization’s space," Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, whose country currently holds the CSTO’s rotating presidency, said after the meeting on Thursday, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Leaders of member states Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Belarus and Tajikistan took part in the meeting alongside the organization’s secretary-general Stanislav Zas and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who joined via video link due to close contact with several people who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Eurasian alliance of former Soviet States discussed potential security implications for the bloc after the Taliban takeover, as well as the possibility of facing an influx of refugees fleeing the country as Afghanistan faces a looming humanitarian crisis.