French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian criticised Mali’s plan to recruit Russian mercenaries, saying such a move was "incompatible" with the French military presence in its former colony.

According to diplomatic and security sources, the Malian ruling junta is close to reaching an agreement with the Russian private military contractor the Wagner Group for about 1,000 mercenaries to train the Malian military and provide protection for senior officials.

Le Drian said: "Wagner is a militia which has shown itself in the past in Syria and Central African Republic to have carried out abuses and all sorts of violations that do not correspond with any solution and so it is incompatible with our presence."

"I am saying this so that it is heard," he said.

"If the Malian authorities entered into a contract with Wagner, it would be extremely worrying and contradictory, incoherent with everything that we have done for years and we intend to do to support the countries of the Sahel region," French Defence Minister Florence Parly told a parliamentary commission.

A spokesperson for the Malian defence ministry did not deny the possible agreement, which was firstly reported by Reuters on Monday.

"Mali intends to diversify its relationships in the medium term to ensure the security of the country," the spokesperson told AFP. "We haven't signed anything with Wagner, but we are talking with everyone."

The Wagner Group would be reportedly paid about $11 million a month for its services.

Why France worries the arrival of Russian mercenaries

France lashed out at the Malian junta, which took power in May, and started diplomatic negotiations to prevent the deal.

If the deal went ahead, Paris would consider withdrawing its nearly 5,000 troops which deployed to Mali in 2013 to fight against extremist groups in the northern part of the country.

Paris also believes its fight against Al Qaeda and Daesh in the Sahel region of West Africa will be interrupted with the arrival of the Wagner mercenaries as the situation is extremely fragile in the region, compounded by the turmoil in Mali following the coup.