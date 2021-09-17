WORLD
3 MIN READ
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation backs Iran's future membership
Leaders of the eight-member bloc attending a summit in Tajikistan did not announce a timeline for Tehran's membership of the multilateral alliance.
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation backs Iran's future membership
President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi meets with his Tajik counterpart Imamali Rahman at the SCO summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on September 17, 2021. / AA
By Hakan Tok
September 17, 2021

Members of the China and Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation have endorsed Iran's future membership of the bloc that already includes South Asian rivals India and Pakistan.

Friday's decision comes as Moscow and Beijing have moved to assert themselves as key players in the region, after the United States' hasty retreat from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country. 

"Today we will launch procedures to admit Iran as a member of the SCO," said Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking via video link from China in comments translated into English.

The organisation, which seeks to combat ethnic separatism, religious extremism and terrorism in Central Asia, is holding a summit in Tajikistan this week.

Iran's membership was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who were attending the summit virtually, and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was at the summit in person.

READ MORE:Explained: Russia's plan to supply Iran with an advanced satellite

'Important impact'

Speaking in the Tajik capital Dushanbe, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi thanked the SCO's eight members for supporting its bid.

"Please accept my appreciation. May God's peace and blessings be upon you," Raisi said, according to an audio translation provided at the summit.

RECOMMENDED

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Hossein Amir Abdollahian said joining the bloc would have an "important impact" on Tehran's cooperation with the countries.

SCO leaders did not announce a timeline for bloc observer Iran's membership.

Tehran applied for full SCO membership in 2008 but its bid was slowed by the sanctions imposed on the country by the United Nations and the United States over its nuclear programme.

The accession of Pakistan and India to the SCO in 2017 raised questions about the future direction of cooperation in the group.

Iran's membership could pose fresh geopolitical complications.

READ MORE: Iran-China deal: the pro-agreement and anti-agreement division returns

Apart from Moscow and Beijing, other founding members of the SCO are former Soviet Central Asian states Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan holds observer status at the SCO, but was not invited to observe proceedings in Dushanbe in the wake of the Taliban's seizure of power.

READ MORE:After a short honeymoon, are Iran-Taliban relations deteriorating?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life