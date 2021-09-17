A US federal court ruled on Thursday that Covid-19 public health measures can no longer be used to expel migrant families arriving at the US southern border.

The ruling by Washington District Judge Emmet Sullivan found that Title 42 rules, under which undocumented migrants have been swiftly expelled at the US border with Mexico, does not authorise the government to deny them the opportunity to seek asylum.

The measure, first introduced by the Trump administration, was extended under Biden and is aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 in holding facilities.

“President Biden should have ended this cruel and lawless policy long ago, and the court was correct to reject it today,” said Omar Jadwat, director of the Immigrants Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which led the legal challenge to drop the Trump-era policy, filing a lawsuit on August 2 after negotiations with the Biden administration failed.

"The court is not convinced that the transmission of Covid-19 during border processing cannot be significantly mitigated," Sullivan said, adding that the availability of vaccines, testing and other measures has made the policy unnecessary.