Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's 'Smart Voting' app has disappeared from Apple and Google stores on Friday as Russians began voting in a three-day parliamentary election marked by a historic crackdown on the opposition.

"Removing the Navalny app from stores is a shameful act of political censorship," top Navalny ally Ivan Zhdanov said on Twitter.

The app promoted an initiative that outlines for Navalny supporters which candidate they should back to unseat Kremlin-aligned politicians.

READ MORE: Russia threatens to fine Apple, Google unless they remove Navalny app

Russia had accused Google and Apple of election interference, demanding this week that they remove the app from their stores.

Exiled Navalny ally Leonid Volkov said the companies had "caved in to the Kremlin's blackmail."