WORLD
2 MIN READ
US tech giants remove Navalny voting app on Russia election day
Google and Apple stores blocked jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s tactical voting app, which aimed to counter Vladimir Putin’s hegemony over the country by helping voters find alternative candidates.
US tech giants remove Navalny voting app on Russia election day
An illustration picture shows a smartphone screen displaying the "Smart Voting" - jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app that aims to help Russians to vote out candidates from the ruling United Russia party in the upcoming polls. / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 17, 2021

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's 'Smart Voting' app has disappeared from Apple and Google stores on Friday as Russians began voting in a three-day parliamentary election marked by a historic crackdown on the opposition.

"Removing the Navalny app from stores is a shameful act of political censorship," top Navalny ally Ivan Zhdanov said on Twitter.

The app promoted an initiative that outlines for Navalny supporters which candidate they should back to unseat Kremlin-aligned politicians.

READ MORE: Russia threatens to fine Apple, Google unless they remove Navalny app

Russia had accused Google and Apple of election interference, demanding this week that they remove the app from their stores.

Exiled Navalny ally Leonid Volkov said the companies had "caved in to the Kremlin's blackmail."

RECOMMENDED

"We have the whole of the Russian state against us and even big tech companies," Navalny's team said on Telegram.

In a message from prison, Navalny had urged supporters to download the app that aims to help Russians to vote out candidates from the ruling United Russia party in the upcoming polls.

On the eve of the vote his team urged Russian voters to back Communist Party candidates.

Navalny who was detained in January — has this year seen his organisations declared "extremist" and banned, while all his top aides have fled.

Russia's media regulator has since barred dozens of websites linked to Navalny including his main website

READ MORE: Russians cast ballots in parliament election after historic crackdown

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life