Azerbaijan has evacuated staff from its embassy in Iran’s capital Tehran, two days after a gunman killed one person there and wounded two others.

A total of 53 people, including diplomats and their family members, boarded a special plane that landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the capital Baku at 10 p.m. local time (1800GMT), Azerbaijani media said on Sunday.

The plane also carried the body of Orkhan Askerov, the chief of the embassy security staff, who was killed in the attack, which drew strong condemnation worldwide.

The incident took place on Friday morning when a man armed with a Kalashnikov rifle identified as Yasin Hosseinzadeh barged inside the embassy premises and opened fire.

Tehran's police chief Hossein Rahimi told reporters the assailant was immediately arrested, adding a preliminary investigation pointed to "personal and family-related problems" as a possible motive for the attack.

The evacuation took place hours after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev had a phone call to discuss the issue, during which Raisi said a thorough investigation was underway.

A statement issued by his office quoted Raisi as saying that the governments of the two countries "will not allow bilateral relations to be affected by ill-wishers."

"Terrorist act"?