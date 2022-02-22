Türkiye is against every move that would target Ukraine's territorial integrity, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The two discussed Russia's recent decision to recognise Ukraine's breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in a phone call on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Erdogan for backing Ukraine "on the latest provocative decisions" of Russia.

He also thanked the Turkish leader for supporting the initiative to hold a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council, with the participation of Ukraine, Türkiye, and Germany.

Türkiye's President Erdogan had earlier expressed that Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine was "unacceptable", saying "We repeat our call for common sense and respect for international law by all sides."

He called upon all parties to respect international laws.

West's handling of the crisis

NATO member Türkiye is a maritime neighbour with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both.