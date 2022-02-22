WORLD
Nigerian police officers die in two separate attacks in restive southeast
Authorities blame attacks on either the outlawed IPOB movement, which is campaigning for a separate state for the ethnic Igbo people, or its armed wing, known as ESN.
Separatist movements in Nigeria are particularly sensitive, after a 1967 unilateral declaration of an independent Biafra republic sparked a 30-month civil war. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
February 22, 2022

Four policemen have been killed in two separate attacks by suspected separatists in southeast Nigeria in the latest violence in the volatile region.

In the first incident on Sunday, gunmen bombed Isu police station in Imo state, killing two police officers and lightly wounding one, the state's police spokesperson Michael Abatam said on Tuesday.

"Armed men suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN)... attacked the station from the rear axis because the station has no perimeter wall, shooting sporadically, threw petrol bombs and improvised explosive devices (IED) that ignited the station," he said in a statement.

He said the police engaged the gunmen in a firefight, forcing them to flee and take refuge in two nearby hotels where 17 of them were arrested.

Surge in violence

In the second attack, also on Sunday, an ambush in Anambra state killed two police escorts attached to a senior government official from nearby Enugu state.

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga said the commissioner's convoy was returning to his base when it was attacked.

Southeast Nigeria has seen a surge in violence, with more than 130 police and other security personnel killed by gunmen since last year, according to local media tallies.

Authorities have blamed attacks on either the outlawed IPOB movement, which is campaigning for a separate state for the ethnic Igbo people, or its armed wing, known as ESN.

The group has denied responsibility for the violence.

