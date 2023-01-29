Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Jenin

A Palestinian died of his wounds from Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday, taking the death toll to 10, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said a 24-year-old man was critically injured during an Israeli raid in Jenin on Thursday and breathed his last on Sunday.

The fatality brought to 10 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire during the raid in Jenin.

Earlier Sunday, an 18-year-old Palestinian was killed by an Israeli settler in the Kedumim settlement in the city of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank.

The attack came after seven Israelis were killed in a shooting near a synagogue in a settlement in occupied East Jerusalem Friday night.

According to Palestinian figures, nearly 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire since the start of this year.

Israelis attack Palestinian houses, shops

Israeli settlers burned a Palestinian house and damaged several vehicles and shops in attacks in the occupied West Bank, according to local residents and officials.

A dozen settlers set an empty house ablaze and attacked a nearby house in the town of Turmus Ayya, east of Ramallah at midnight, Awad Abu Samra, the brother of a house owner, told Anadolu Agency.

"The attack took place under the watch of Israeli army forces, which were only 150 metres away from the scene," he said.