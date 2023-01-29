Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said France's President Emmanuel Macron "is not honest", stressing that Türkiye believes "international politics should be built on honesty".

The Turkish present was addressing a gathering with the youth in the country's Bilecik province.

"Where there is no honesty, there is no dignity," Erdogan said, adding, "Of course, there are many such leaders in the world."

Erdogan said it is unfortunate that "in the relations with Greece in the Mediterranean, they ignore Türkiye and enter into different relations with them."

He added France is rapidly losing its reputation in Africa, including in Mali and Burkina Faso, and in the wider international community.

"(Macron) has lost his credibility in the parliament ... France is constantly losing credibility," Erdogan said.

Emphasising that Türkiye's relations with the Turkic Republics, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, are increasing day by day, Erdogan said Ankara is doing its part not only for the Turkic Republics, but also for the relations with Libya.

Trilateral meeting

Turning to the relations with Russia, Erdogan said there is a mutual respect in Türkiye's relations with Russia, and suggesting a trilateral meeting among Ankara, Moscow and Damascus regarding developments in Syria.

"Although we can't get the result we want in the developments in northern Syria right now, we say, 'Come, let's have some tripartite meetings now.' What are these? Let's come together as a trio, Russia, Türkiye and Syria," the Turkish president said.

"We can even add Iran to this. Let Iran also come. Let's have our talks in this way and peace will come to the region."

Previously, Erdogan said the leaders of Türkiye, Russia and Syria could also meet to discuss peace and stability in the war-stricken country.