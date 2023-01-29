Sweden has a larger share of PKK terror group financing as compared to Finland, Stockholm's chief NATO negotiator said.

Speaking to the state-owned Sveriges Radio, Oscar Stenstrom said: "Unlike Finland, we have a larger share of funding for the PKK from Sweden."

Both countries are bidding to join the NATO alliance, but are faced with opposition from Türkiye due to their ties and tolerance toward the PKK terrorist organisation and its offshoots.

Stenstrom further said he acknowledges that the PKK is involved with the drug market, which is considered to be one of the main funding channels of the terrorist organisation.

Sweden is currently experiencing the most violent gang-related violence with over 300 shootings and bombings recorded in 2022, leaving 63 people dead. Stenstrom said there is a direct correlation between the gang violence and the PKK terror group.

"These people are often multitaskers in their field. Terrorist financing and serious crime are linked – yes. It is far from explaining everything, but extortion, financing weapons and drugs exist in this field," he said.

Under a trilateral memorandum signed in June by Sweden, Finland and Türkiye during a NATO summit held in Madrid, the two Nordic states pledged to distance itself from terror groups and to take concrete actions against them.

