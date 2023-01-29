Türkiye has reaffirmed its support for the legitimate struggle of Turks who constitute a minority in Greece's Western Thrace region.

Marking the January 29 National Day of Resistance and Social Solidarity of Western Thrace, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday the people living in the region have been fighting for their Turkishness for more than 30 years.

"Türkiye will resolutely continue it s support for this just struggle of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace and will not leave its cognate brothers alone," the ministry said on Twitter.

In a separate statement, the National Defence Ministry said Türkiye is with the Turkish minority in Western Thrace in their just struggle against "identity genocide."

"We wish God's mercy on Sadik Ahmet, the leading name of the struggle, and we commemorate him with respect," the ministry said.