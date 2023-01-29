WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nuclear deal parties approach Iran through Qatar to revive talks: Tehran
Talks to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled due to key sticking points.
Nuclear deal parties approach Iran through Qatar to revive talks: Tehran
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian addressed a press conference with his Qatari counterpart Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Tehran on January 29, 2023. / Reuters
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
January 29, 2023

Tehran received messages from other parties through Qatar aimed at resuming the stalled talks on the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's foreign minister has said. 

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a joint press conference in the Iranian capital with his Qatari counterpart Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. 

He thanked the Qatari government for its efforts in bringing all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, back to their commitments in order to salvage the deal. 

READ MORE:Iran still open to nuclear talks, urges West to change behaviour

The marathon talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain stalled since August last year due to key disagreements between Iran and the US. 

RECOMMENDED

Recent protests in Iran and reports regarding Tehran's supply of drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict have exacerbated tensions between the two sides, with US officials publicly saying the nuclear talks are no longer on the agenda. 

The top Qatari diplomat, for his part, said he came to Tehran carrying messages from the US, adding that it provided a "good opportunity" to solve problems that are impeding the revival of the agreement. 

The two officials also discussed bilateral and regional issues, Amirabdollahian said, including "development of commercial and economic cooperation" and removal of obstacles. 

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran has "always welcomed regional dialogue" to ensure "strong and stable" cooperation with all regional countries.

READ MORE:Can Iran nuclear deal be saved amid deadly protests?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release