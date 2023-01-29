Tehran received messages from other parties through Qatar aimed at resuming the stalled talks on the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's foreign minister has said.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a joint press conference in the Iranian capital with his Qatari counterpart Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

He thanked the Qatari government for its efforts in bringing all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, back to their commitments in order to salvage the deal.

The marathon talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain stalled since August last year due to key disagreements between Iran and the US.