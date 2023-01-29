Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has held National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responsible for a shooting attack that killed at least seven Israelis near a synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem.

"You are responsible, hold the responsibility instead of looking all day for a person to blame," Lapid told the local Ynet radio.

"This man does not know how to make anything, he is living in the TikTok [mobile application] and looks for someone to blame," Lapid added.

The opposition leader also accused Ben-Gvir of failing to carry out his duties as national security minister.

The accusation came after seven Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting attack near a synagogue in Neve Yaakov settlement in occupied East Jerusalem Friday night.

READ MORE:Israel seals off home of Jerusalem shooter, kills teen in West Bank

On Saturday, Ben-Gvir accused Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of being late in ordering the closure of the house of the Palestinian attacker.

Israeli settlers verbally attacked Ben-Gvir as he visited the scene of the attack on Friday.

A video published by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper showed the far-right minister while being escorted away by police amid verbal altercations with settlers.

Ben-Gvir triggered a storm of Palestinian condemnations on January 3, when he visited the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem amid warnings of unrest.

Ben-Gvir holds far-right views on the Palestinians and has called for their displacement. He has repeatedly joined illegal Israeli settlers in storming the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

In November, Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned in a leaked audio that "the whole world is worried" about Ben-Gvir's far-right views.