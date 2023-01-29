Pope Francis has condemned a resurgence of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict, calling on both sides to engage in a "sincere search for peace."

"The death spiral that increases day by day only closes the few glimmers of trust that exist between the two peoples," said the pope following his traditional Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square.

Francis, 86, cited 10 Palestinians, including a woman, killed in an Israeli army raid on a refugee camp in occupied West Bank, and an attack Friday by a Palestinian gunman that killed seven Israelis outside a synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem.

"Since the beginning of the year, dozens of Palestinians have been killed in clashes with the Israeli army," said the pope.