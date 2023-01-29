All NATO facilities around the world will soon be using intelligence infrastructure software developed by a Turkish defence firm.

STM, a Turkish state-run defence company, announced it has secured two major contracts regarding the direction, collection, process, dissemination, and use of intelligence information within NATO.

The decision was taken by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency), which handles all acquisition, deployment, and maintenance of communications and information systems for the alliance’s leaders and commanders.

STM beat out competition from several leading software companies from NATO member states to land what it said was “one of the largest software development projects ever assigned by NATO to Türkiye.”

STM and the NCI Agency signed two contracts after pre-award negotiations regarding the projects, officially named Intelligence Functional Services (INTEL-FS 2), read a statement issued on Saturday.

“The software that will be developed by STM will support the NATO commands in the direction, collection, process, dissemination, and use of intelligence information,” the company said.

“All NATO Commands and military bases around the world will manage their intelligence flow through the software that STM will develop and modernise.”

