Japan have reported 252 new coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, exceeding the monthly figure of 10,000 for the first time, the Health Ministry said.

The new fatalities have brought the death toll for January to 10,124, local media reported, citing a tally based on prefectural reports.

In December more than 7,600, people died due to Covid, the highest monthly total at that time.

The nation has seen a rapid surge in coronavirus deaths since November.

READ MORE: Japan to reopen for tourism, travellers allowed in only with tour groups