Anti-government protesters have again clashed with police in the streets of capital Lima as Peru's embattled president Dina Boluarte urged lawmakers to find a way out of a deepening political crisis by agreeing to snap elections in December.

The clashes took place after lawmakers on Saturday rejected her request to move elections forward to December, even as anti-Boluarte protests raging across the country have left dozens dead.

"We regret that the Congress of the Republic has been unable to define the date of general elections where Peruvians can freely and democratically elect the new authorities," Boluarte said on Twitter.

She urged politicians to "put down their partisan interests and place the interests of Peru above them."

The South American country has been embroiled in a political crisis with near-daily protests since December 7, when former president Pedro Castillo was arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Demanding that Boluarte resign and call fresh elections, Castillo supporters have blocked highways, causing shortages of food, fuel and other basic supplies.

The government said it will soon deploy police and soldiers to clear the roadblocks.

No interest in 'clinging to power'

Lawmakers had agreed last month to bring forward elections from 2026 to April 2024.

But in the face of relentless protests, Boluarte on Friday urged Congress to move the vote up further, to December, which was rejected with a vote of 45 to 65.