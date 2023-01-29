India has asked Pakistan to change a decades-old water-sharing agreement by barring third parties from intervening in disputes, an Indian government source told the Reuters news agency, as an arbi­tration court began hearing a dispute over two Indian projects on Indus tributaries.

The nuclear-armed neighbours and foes have been arguing over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus river and its tributaries for many years — a dispute exacerbated by their standoff over disputed Kashmir.

Pakistan is concerned that India's planned hydropower dams will cut flows on the river, which feeds 80 percent of its irrigated agriculture.

Over the years it has asked for a neutral expert and then an arbitration court to intervene.

India has accused Pakistan of dragging out the complaints process, and says the construction of its Kishanganga and Ratle Hydro Electric projects is allowed by the six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty.

An Indian government source said on Friday New Delhi had served Pakistan a notice to modify the treaty and wanted to meet to start resolving the long-running dispute within 90 days.

Asked what modification New Delhi wanted, a second source said: “Whatever small differences that may come up, how they can be resolved without the involvement of any third party, since it is a bilateral treaty. A third party should not be required.”

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

But Pakistani attorney general's office said in a statement the treaty "cannot be unilaterally modified", calling India's attempt "to divert attention from the ongoing proceedings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration under the Indus Waters Treaty."