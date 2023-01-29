Sunday, January 29, 2023

1214 GMT – 'Deliberate shelling' of hospital 'grave war crime': Moscow

Russia said the West's muted reaction to a Ukrainian missile strike on a hospital in Luhansk confirms its direct involvement in the war.

Moscow has blamed Kiev for Saturday's strike on a hospital in Novoaidar, an area currently under Russian control, which it said killed at least 14 people and injured 24 others.

"The lack of reaction from the United States and other NATO countries to this yet another monstrous trampling of international humanitarian law by Kiev once again confirms their direct involvement in the conflict," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The "deliberate shelling of existing civilian medical facilities and the targeted killing of civilians are grave war crimes of the Kiev regime and its Western masters," the ministry said.

Here are other key developments:

1117 GMT – After tanks, Ukraine seeks warships from Germany

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk has called on Germany to help boost Kiev's naval capabilities, proposing the handover of a submarine and a decommissioned frigate.

Germany this week agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, finally giving in to months of pressure from the US and its NATO allies.

Berlin also said it would allow other countries who have the German-made tanks to deliver them to Ukraine.

"A month ago, Germany decommissioned frigate Lubeck. True, it was 32 years old. But still – with political will – it could be transferred to Ukraine to combat Russian submarines & war ships in the Black Sea," Melnyk said on Twitter.

If not the entire ship, then "its weaponry like Sea Sparrow & Harpoon missiles," he added.

1109 GMT – Ukraine 'repels attack' around Blahodatne while Russia's Wagner claims control

Ukraine's military has said its forces repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, while Russia's Wagner private military group said it took control of the village.

"Units of Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of ... Blahodatne ... in the Donetsk region," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily morning report, referring to fighting.

The Wagner Group said on the Telegram messaging app that its units had taken control of Blahodatne.

0954 GMT – North Korea denies arms dealing with Russia

North Korea denied providing arms to Moscow after the United States said the nuclear-armed state supplied rockets and missiles to Russia's private military group Wagner.

Washington earlier this month designated the Wagner group as a "transnational criminal organisation", citing its weapons dealings with Pyongyang in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.