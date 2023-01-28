Italian energy giant Eni has signed an $8 billion gas deal with Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Tripoli.

Eni said on Saturday it was the first major project in Libya since early 2000 and involved the development of two offshore gas fields.

"The combined gas production from the two structures will start in 2026 and reach a plateau of 750 million of standard gas cubic feet per day," Eni said in a statement.

It added that production will be ensured through two main platforms tied into the existing treatment facilities at the Mellitah Complex, 80 kilometres (50 miles) west of the capital.

"The project also includes the construction of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility at Mellitah, allowing a significant reduction of the overall carbon footprint," the company statement further said.

Contribution to Libyan economy