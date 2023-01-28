Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have called for European action against the repeated burning of the Quran, Islam’s holy book.

On Friday, Swedish-Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, burned a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in Denmark.

The anti-Islam act came days after the far-right leader burned Islam's holy book outside the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, during a police-approved protest.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the Quran burning as “a new provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims worldwide."

