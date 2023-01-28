TÜRKİYE
Far-right politician burns copies of Quran again in Denmark
Rasmus Paludan, known for his anti-Islam extremism, says he would burn the Quran every Friday until Sweden is included in the NATO alliance.
His act of desecration of the Quran prompted strong protests in the Muslim world, with Türkiye calling Paludan an “Islam-hating charlatan” and strongly condemned the permission given by the authorities for the provocative act. / Reuters
By Abid Sultan
January 28, 2023

A far-right Danish politician has torched again copies of the Holy Quran near a mosque and outside the premises of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen.

Rasmus Paludan, known for his anti-Islam extremism, staged a similar stunt January 21 and announced he would burn the holy book of the Muslims every Friday until Sweden is included in the NATO alliance.

Paludan, a lawyer by profession, failed to secure a single seat in national, regional or municipal elections through his far-right parties established in Denmark and Sweden. 

His party received 156 votes in the 2022 parliamentary elections in Sweden.

Denmark maintained that the incident would not deteriorate its “good relationship” with Türkiye. 

'Islam-hating charlatan'

“Our task now is to talk to Türkiye about how the conditions are in Denmark with our open democracy, and that there is a difference between Denmark as a country – and our people as such – and then about individual people who have strongly divergent views,” Foreign Minister Lokke Rasmussen told the media in a statement.

Global condemnations have poured in with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemning Paludan’s actions as “deeply disrespectful,” while the US called it “repugnant.” 

The US State Department maintained that the burning was the work of “a provocateur” who “may have deliberately sought to put distance between two close partners of ours – Türkiye and Sweden.”

The desecration of the Quran prompted strong protests in the Muslim world, with Türkiye calling Paludan an “Islam-hating charlatan” and strongly condemned the permission given by the authorities for the provocative act which it said, “clearly constitutes a hate crime.”

READ MORE: 'Over 1.5 billion Muslims hurt': Reaction to Quran desecration in Sweden

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
