A total of 585 students in Bangladesh committed suicide in 2022, according to a report released in the nation’s capital, Dhaka.

Of them, 340 and 106 were school and college students, respectively, while 85 were university and 54 madrasa, or Islamic seminary students, the youth-based Aachol Foundation said in the survey prepared based on reports in leading newspapers.

Researchers collected information from more than 150 national and local newspapers as well as online portals.

“Suicide is the name of a silent parasite in society. It is gripping the youth in its lethal tentacles with every passing day,” according to the survey, “Suicidal Tendency among Students; Which Way to Look for the Solution?”

The survey underlined that suicide is increasing at a “contagious rate among students at all academic levels,” from school-goers to university students.

“The alarming number of suicides by the school and college-going students from the combined data prompts us to review the reasons behind the suicide cases," it said.

The survey noted that the Dhaka division has the highest number of school and college students committing suicide, 23.77 percent, of eight in the country.

It is followed by the southern port city of Chattogram division at 17.27 percent.

