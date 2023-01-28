Rebels from the M23 group in Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] have seized a town from the army as they continued to advance in the country's troubled east, the military said.

DRC's army confirmed the withdrawal on Friday, calling it a tactical move to protect civilians in the face of renewed unrest provoked by the rebel fighters' reinvigorated offensive.

The rebels took control of Kitshanga late on Thursday after capturing several villages on the road linking the town of about 60,000 people to the provincial capital Goma.

The city of more than one million people, located just on the Rwandan border, was already cut off from the north after rebels took National Highway 2 during their offensive in October and November.

The M23, which Kinshasa charges is backed by Rwanda, took up arms at the end of 2021 and has since seized parts of Rutshuru and Nyiragongo, north of Goma.

Kigali denies backing the rebels.

Under diplomatic pressure and under the supervision of a regional force deployed in the region, the rebels announced their withdrawal in December and January from two captured areas.

But clashes continued in other areas, notably towards the west towards the Masisi, an area known for farming and livestock.

Tactical withdrawal