The scion of India's Congress party Rahul Gandhi has entered India-administered Kashmir, the last stop of his pan-India march aimed at uniting the people his party believes are being divided along religious lines by the Hindu nationalist government led by PM Narendra Modi.

Tens of hundreds of Kashmiris welcomed Gandhi on Friday as he entered Qazigund, the gateway town to the disputed region which is held by India and Pakistan in parts but claimed by both in full.

The scene of a gathering was a rare sight as large political gatherings have become virtually non-existent since 2019 when New Delhi annexed the region, ended its limited autonomy and took it under direct control.

Gandhi was joined by Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of the region.

Abdullah is the third-generation leader of the National Conference, which has made the restoration of complete autonomy to the region its party's main demand but has done little to achieve it.

Pro-independence groups accuse it of collaborating with the Indian state.

Senior Congress leader and Gandhi's fellow marcher Jairam Ramesh told reporters that the government had not made proper security arrangements, which forced Gandhi to cut short his walk in the town.

At least six people were injured in two blasts in southern Jammu region ahead of the arrival of Gandhi.

India-administered Kashmir is the final but the most important destination of the march named Bharat Jodo Yatra [or Unite India Rally], ostensibly termed against the alleged divisive policies of the Modi-led government, especially in the backdrop of the revocation of the autonomous status of the disputed region.

Ramesh told reporters that they will continue in Kashmir with the message of the march, which he said was to "inform the countrymen about the negatives of Modi government’s policies."

Gandhi says will restore Kashmir's statehood

After the change in status, Modi's popularity has risen among the Hindu nationalists, his core support base and who have been clamoring for withdrawing the autonomy of Kashmir since India's independence in 1947.

The Congress and several opposition parties have opposed the "undemocratic manner" in which the Modi-led government withdrew the autonomy in parliament.

But the party has not promised to restore the special status.

Before entering Kashmir, while addressing reporters in the southern Jammu region, Gandhi said his party will "put all might and resources behind" to restore the statehood of region, which was divided and downgraded into two federally-ruled territories in 2019.