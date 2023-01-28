Saturday, January 28, 2023

1519 GMT

Russia's defence ministry has accused the Ukrainian army of striking a hospital in the eastern Luhansk region, leaving 14 dead and injuring 24 others.

On Saturday morning in the town of Novoaidar, "the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the building of a district hospital with rockets of a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system", the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that 14 were killed and 24 wounded among the "hospital patients and medical staff".

Here are other key developments:

1525 GMT – 'Fast-track' talks underway for missiles, planes — Ukrainian presidential aide

Ukraine and its Western allies are engaged in "fast-track" talks on the possibility of equipping Kiev with long-range missiles and military aircraft, a top Ukrainian presidential aide has said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Ukraine's supporters in the West "understand how the war is developing" and the need to supply planes capable of providing cover for the armoured fighting vehicles that the United States and Germany pledged at the beginning of the month.

0924 GMT – Three killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine city

Three people were killed and at least two others wounded after Russian forces struck a residential neighbourhood in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, the regional governor has said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that four apartment buildings and a hotel had been damaged and that rescuers and police officials were at the site to "carefully document yet another crime by the Russian occupiers".

Earlier on Saturday Kyrylenko said four people had been killed and at least seven wounded from Russian strikes over the past 24 hours.