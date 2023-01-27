WORLD
Syrian regime responsible for 2018 chlorine attack: watchdog
Assad regime's military helicopter targeted a residential area with two chlorine gas-laden cylinders in Douma in 2018, says the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
"The use of chemical weapons in Douma – and anywhere – is unacceptable and a breach of international law," says OPCW head Fernando Arias. / Reuters
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
January 27, 2023

Syria's Assad regime was found responsible for a 2018 chlorine attack on Douma city which left at least 43 people dead, a global chemical weapons watchdog has said. 

A report released by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Friday said there are "reasonable grounds to believe" that an Assad regime military helicopter targeted a residential area in the city with two cylinders loaded with chlorine gas. 

Douma city is the provincial capital of the Rif Dimashq province and is located some 10 kilometres northeast of Damascus. 

According to the report, two cylinders were filled at the Dumayr airbase northeast of Damascus and were dropped by the Syrian regime's elite Tiger Force.

The investigation team "considered a range of possible scenarios and tested their validity against the evidence they gathered and analysed to reach their conclusion: that the Syrian Arab Air Forces are the perpetrators of this attack," the organisation said in a statement. 

READ MORE:Syria loses voting rights at chemical weapons watchdog, poison gas findings 

Violation of CWC

"The use of chemical weapons in Douma – and anywhere – is unacceptable and a breach of international law," OPCW head Fernando Arias stressed. 

The OPCW previously determined that the regime used chemical weapons in Al Lataminah in March 2017 and Saraqib in February 2018. 

The OPCW, the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) based in The Hague, oversees the global endeavour to permanently eliminate chemical weapons. 

The regime's use of chlorine as a chemical weapon is a violation of its obligations under the CWC, to which it is a party, as well as of the UN Security Council Resolution 2118.

READ MORE:Chemical attack victims file a criminal complaint against the Syrian regime

