It took a flurry of activity on part of Swedish officials, Israel’s foreign ministry, and its embassy to stop protestors who wanted to burn a Torah scroll in Sweden’s capital Stockholm.

A group of extremists requested a permit from the police, seeking to stage a protest outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, where they intended to burn a scroll of Torah, Yeni Safak, an online news portal based in Türkiye, reported.

But the moment the news became known, Israeli diplomats scrambled and reached out to their counterparts in Sweden, seeking cancellation of the protest, calling it “an act of hate”.

Blatant hypocrisy

In clear contrast and in an act that reflected Sweden’s blatant hypocrisy, a far-right racist leader Rasmus Paludan was allowed to burn a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on January 21.

Türkiye had strongly condemned the act, calling it “vile”, which was done under the protection of Swedish police.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile attack on our holy book, the Quran, in Sweden today, despite our repeated warnings earlier,” a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“Permitting this anti-Islam act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of ‘freedom of expression’ is completely unacceptable. This is an outright hate crime.”

While Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called “burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act”, he defended “freedom of expression” as “a fundamental part of democracy”.