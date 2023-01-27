Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died on January 10, several days after he was brutally beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee.

His death and the news that he was tortured by policemen have reignited debate about police brutality. As authorities prepare to release the footage, tensions are high.

Nichols was stopped by police officers near his mother’s house on January 7 for what the Memphis Police Department said was reckless driving.

After a chase ensued, police beat him up badly, according to several media reports. Nichols later died.

US authorities have charged five officers with second-degree murder over the incident. The officers, who are all Black, have also been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, District Attorney for Memphis Steve Mulroy said on Thursday.

According to several media outlets, Nichols' family members and their attorneys have seen a recording that they say shows a three-minute beating. Officials have said the video will be released soon.

Twitter has reacted strongly to the incident.

President Joe Biden called for calm and backed "peaceful protests", saying the incident deserves a swift, full, and transparent investigation.

Congressman Steve Cohen also called people to remain peaceful and calm.