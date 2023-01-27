World-famous celebrity Adrian Grenier has arrived in Türkiye to appear as a host in a documentary under works by TRT World, Türkiye's first international English-language broadcaster, aired in 193 countries.

The single-episode feature-length documentary aims to raise awareness of the climate crisis and show steps taken to counter the issue in Türkiye and projects worldwide.

Adrian Grenier, known for his role as Vincent Chase in the Emmy-winning TV series Entourage, is an advocate for environmental causes.

The documentary will be directed by Susan Gray, who has won Prix Europa, Best of Input awards, and was nominated for Emmys.

It will be shot in Türkiye, Egypt and the US and will see experts on the ground answering solutions to climate crisis across the world.

Türkiye's Zero Waste Project