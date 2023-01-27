BUENOS AIRES– Brazil, often upheld as the spiritual home of soccer, passed a “Football, Inc” bill in August 2021, allowing domestic clubs to pivot from non-profit associations to corporations known as “Sociedade Anonima do Futebol” or SAFs.

North American capital has already started to flow into some of the country’s domestic clubs.

There is also interest from the Middle East in the domestic club Esporte Clube Bahia and in the emergence of a potential new league to compete against one of the country’s rival leagues.

Amid the shift in Brazil’s football landscape, investors are pushing to tap into new potential revenue streams — notably from the sale of lucrative TV rights, following a similar path to that of the English Premier League.

According to Dr Daniel Moya Lopez, journalism professor at the University of Seville, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the global sports industry.

Lopez tells World that Deloitte's estimate is that the average valuation of the 20 most economically powerful clubs fell from around more than $506 million to over $445 million.

For investors turning their attention to Brazil, Dr Joao Manuel Casquinha Malaia Santos, a history professor at the Federal University of Santa Maria in Rio Grande do Sul, says Brazil’s “big” football clubs place its domestic league in a unique position — one which is able to draw upon a large fan base to fill stadiums and one which offers from the fans perspective around 10 teams who are pushing “to win the title.”

Santos suggests underlying economic reasons are driving the clubs’ business-model shift, due to “the serious financial crises” that have accumulated over decades.

“The Brazilian government, for different reasons throughout history, has always been very ‘generous’ with these big clubs, forgiving debts and establishing generous lines of financing for these debts. However, these debts have rarely been paid. The non-profit club model does not hold boards accountable for mismanaging money, and so they spend money without accountability in order to win titles and write their names in history,” Santos tells TRT World.

He notes some of the biggest clubs hold debts amounting to $100 to $200 million.

“Some big clubs manage to maintain the previous structure, but for others, the only salvation to get resources is with a change in its structure, allowing the entry of investors. If this is the situation for big clubs, imagine for small ones,” says Santos, suggesting the pandemic is not the main driver, but in some cases “it accelerated” the pre-existing crises.

Lopez describes an “enormous” financial opportunity for investors looking at Brazil, due to its legacy of producing talented players.

“If you invest in the source of the product, you expect to receive a financial reward later on, in the sale of players, directly or indirectly,” says Lopez.

On January 19, the International Federation of Football History & Statistics described Brazil’s ‘Serie A’ as the “best league in the world for the second time in the history of the IFFHS annual ranking launched since 1991.”

However, for others, Brazilian clubs remain regional powerhouses, notably in the Copa Libertadores (the region’s premier South American club competition), which won five of the last six competitions — but compared to the main European leagues, economic and footballing disparities arguably exist.

“In the first three editions of the FIFA Club World Cup (2000, 2005 and 2006), the champion was a Brazilian team. Since then, only in 2012 did they become champion again,” says Lopez. “Brazil continues to export many talented players.”

In recent history, Brazilian clubs have been unable to retain players such as Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, who enjoyed large club successes in Europe.

“Pele became one of the greats in football history without having to play in Europe. Today that is unthinkable,” says Lopez.

City Football Group (CFG), which is the total or partial owner of 12 clubs and backed by the powerful Abu Dhabi United Group, is currently deep in negotiations with Brazilian club Esporte Clube Bahia (Bahia SAF). The northeastern football club is understood to be concluding the last steps prior to announcing what could be a 90 percent stake in Bahia for 1 billion reais ($190 million). Around half of the investment is expected to be used to recruit players, while a third would write off the club’s debt.

After Bahia’s return to the top flight, Lopez says the move is in line with CFG’s most recent strategy of investing in second-tier clubs that later compete in the first division.

Ferran Soriano, CEO of CFG, announced in a video released in early December that the organisation is "honoured that Bahia's shareholders have placed their trust in us and voted in favour of City Football Group's investment” after 98.6 percent of CFG’s shareholders of the club voted to turn it into a ‘SAF’ or corporation, potentially paving the way for Bahia to become CFG's 13th club.

CFG-owned New York City FC has already loaned Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Acevedo to Bahia, while Lopez suggests the club will likely become a “leading team in Brazil” thanks to the organisation’s financial muscle.