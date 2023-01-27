The chief enforcer of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's brutal 'war on drugs' said on he would cooperate with an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation if the government decided to participate.

The ICC on Thursday said it had granted its prosecutor's request to reopen an investigation into drug war killings and other suspected rights abuses.

The court suspended the probe in November 2021 at Manila's request after the country said it was implementing its own investigations and prosecutions.

"If the Philippine government would cooperate, then, I am a part of the...government, so I will cooperate," Ronaldo dela Rosa, a former police chief who is now a senator told ANC News channel.

Dela Rosa, who oversaw Duterte's anti-narcotics crackdown, which resulted in the deaths of more than 6,200 people, mostly small-time drug dealers, said he saw no problem if the government cooperated.

"All my action will be in consonance with the decision of this government."

There was no immediate comment from the office of President Ferdinand Marcos and the justice ministry.

Marcos in August said he had no intention of rejoining the ICC after Duterte, whose daughter is the country's current vice president, pulled out of the court in 2019.

Duterte said at the time the ICC had no right to meddle in his country's affairs.

In a statement, the ICC said it was "not satisfied that the Philippines is undertaking relevant investigations that would warrant a deferral of the investigation".