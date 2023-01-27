People displaced by the growing climate disasters in Bangladesh's coastal region are vulnerable to human trafficking, a report has said.

The report, Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2022, was published on Friday in Dhaka, with officials from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Bangladesh government in attendance.

Human trafficking has increased in Bangladesh after millions of people were displaced by devastating cyclones and typhoons, providing traffickers an opportunity to organise large recruitment campaigns, the report said.

Human traffickers are most active in the world's largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans, and coastal areas of the southern Khulna district, according to the report, with 730 cases of human trafficking reported in 2020.

Globally, the number of convictions for trafficking offenses fell by 27 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, but in Bangladesh, it fell by 56 percent.

The pandemic has increased vulnerabilities to human trafficking, undermining efforts to rescue victims and bring criminals to justice.

During the pandemic, fewer cases of trafficking for sexual exploitation were detected because public spaces were closed, and related restrictions may have pushed this type of trafficking into more concealed and less safe locations, making it more difficult to identify victims.

