Over the course of four hours, the Israeli army carried out a large-scale military operation in the Jenin refugee camp, the northern occupied West Bank, which left ten people dead, dozens wounded, and great damage to buildings and property.

Residents and officials told Anadolu Agency that the camp witnessed a "real battle" carried out by the Israeli army, during which live bullets, missiles, drones, and armored vehicles were used.

The Israeli military operation caused damage to the camp's infrastructure, destroying buildings and vehicles.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that "the Israeli aggression on Jenin" since Thursday morning has left "nine deaths, including an elderly woman, and 20 injuries, including four in serious condition."

A tenth Palestinian was subsequently shot dead by Israeli forces in Al Ram, near Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“The scene in the camp takes us back to the year 2002, when the camp was subjected to a massive military operation that resulted in the demolition of most of its homes,” Assem Muslim, a resident of the camp, told Anadolu.

“For four hours, the sounds of bullets and explosions did not stop. The camp witnessed a real battle,” he added.

In April 2002, during Israel's Operation Defensive Shield, 52 residents died in the Jenin refugee camp, according to a UN report at the time.

The Factional Coordination Committee in Jenin declared a general strike and mourning throughout the governorate, while demonstrations took place in several governorates in the occupied West Bank.

Heavy bombing

Zahida Al Solmi, an eyewitness of Thursday's Israeli attack, told Anadolu that “at exactly seven o'clock (0600GMT), we noticed that there was a special force that arrived at the camp through a dairy transport refrigerator vehicle, and surrounded a house."

“The Israeli forces opened fire on the house and fired several missiles,” she added.

The woman, who stood in shock in front of her house after it was completely destroyed, said "the medical staff recovered four bodies from inside the house after the withdrawal of the Israeli forces."

Other eyewitnesses told Anadolu that they saw an Israeli military bulldozer run over a Palestinian vehicle, in cold blood, with an injured person inside.

