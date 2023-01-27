Israel has launched air strikes on besieged Gaza after reporting rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, as tensions rise following the deadliest army raid on the occupied West Bank where Israel killed 10 Palestinians including a woman.

"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is currently striking in the Gaza strip," an Israeli army statement read on Friday.

Security sources in Hamas governed Gaza, blockaded by Israel since 2005 from land, sea and air, told the AFP news agency there had been 15 strikes, with no one reported wounded.

The strikes came after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday led to the largest single death toll in years of fighting.

Tensions flared after Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians during the raid on the flashpoint town of Jenin.

Palestine announced three days of mourning.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority [PA], told reporters several hours after the raid that the Palestinian leadership had ordered a halt to the ties that Palestinian security forces maintain with Israel in a shared effort to contain Palestinian resistance movements.

READ MORE:Blinken to visit Mideast as Palestine mourns killings by Israel