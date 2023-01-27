Israel has launched air strikes on besieged Gaza, a day after Israeli forces killed ten Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, as tensions escalate.

Israel said it had carried out at least two rounds of strikes targeting Hamas, which governs the enclave, after reportedly a rocket was fired toward southern Israel.

No group has claimed responsibility for the reported rocket fire.

Witnesses and local media reported that Israeli drones fired two missiles at targets in Gaza before fighter jets struck, causing four large explosions.

The bloodiest day in the occupied West Bank in years erupted during a raid on Thursday on the crowded refugee camp in the northern city of Jenin, where gunshots rang through the streets and smoke billowed from burning barricades.

Since its records began in 2005, the United Nations has never logged such a high death toll in a single operation in the occupied territory.

Concerns of escalating violence

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said he feared the security situation could worsen after the killings in Jenin.

The top US diplomat is set to travel to the Middle East on Sunday to discuss the situation, with a visit planned to Egypt, Israel and the occupied West Bank.

On Thursday, the United States said it was seeking information from Israel after civilians were killed during the raid in Jenin, the top State Department official for the Middle East, Barbara Leaf, said.

Briefing reporters by phone ahead of a trip to the region by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Leaf said US officials had been seeking understanding of the incident and urging de-escalation, describing the civilian casualties as "regrettable".

The Israeli military also fatally shot a 22-year-old Palestinian later in the day.

Thousands flocked to funerals in Jenin, as the Palestinian presidency announced three days of mourning.