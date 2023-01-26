A US military raid in Somalia ordered by President Joe Biden has killed a key regional leader of Daesh terror group, Bilal al Sudani, senior US officials said.

Sudani and 10 other fighters were killed during a gunfight after US troops descended on a mountainous cave complex in northern Somalia hoping to capture him, the officials said on Thursday.

Sudani was previously placed under US sanctions in 2012, when he was affiliated with Somalia's Al Shabab terrorist group, and the officials said he was supporting Daesh operations in Africa and beyond, particularly via fundraising, when he was targeted.

No US military personnel were killed, but one service member was injured by a US military dog.

READ MORE:US sanctions Daesh members in Somalia targeting weapons trafficking