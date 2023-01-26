US authorities have charged five officers with second-degree murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in the eastern state of Tennessee following a traffic stop while President Joe Biden called for calm and backed "peaceful protests".

The officers, who are all Black, have also been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, District Attorney for Memphis Steve Mulroy said on Thursday.

Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped on January 7 for what the Memphis Police Department said was reckless driving.

After a chase ensued, "police brutalised him to the point of being unrecognisable," family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement.

The five officers were fired after an internal police investigation found them to have "violated multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid," the MPD said last Friday.

Nichols was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police, where he died on January 10.

"These officers were found to be directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr Nichols," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said late on Wednesday.

"This is not just a professional failing, this is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual. This incident was heinous, reckless and inhumane."

"The news today from Memphis officials that these five officers are being held criminally accountable for their deadly and brutal actions gives us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre," the family's lawyers said.

Video to be released

Officials have said a video of the episode exists and will be released sometime after 6 pm Central time on Friday.

"After everyone sees the video, I don't think they'll have any questions about those charges," Mulroy told CNN.