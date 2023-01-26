US President Joe Biden has said he will veto any Republican legislation that threatens to sow "chaos" in the country's economy.

"I will not let it happen. Not on my watch. I will veto everything," he said in a speech laying out his economic vision at a Virginia pipe fitters union hall on Thursday.

Biden said congressional Republicans' push to block expansion of the nation's borrowing limit, threatening a US debt default, would spark "chaos" and "pain" for the world's number one economy.

He described another major Republican economic idea –– replacing the income tax with a 30 percent sales tax –– as "almost unbelievable" and a gimmick to allow "millionaires and billionaires" to avoid paying taxes.

"They want to raise your gas prices. They want to cut taxes for billionaires," Biden said. "They want to impose a 30 percent national sales tax," he added.

The House passed a bill to slash the Internal Revenue Service's budget, and some Republicans propose cutting Social Security and Medicare, retirement and healthcare spending programs for senior citizens.

"Do they think this is going to help with inflation," the president said of the tax-cutting proposal. "What in God's name is this all about?"

The speech, which touted Biden's promise of a US manufacturing rebirth, laid out the attack lines of the Democrat's expected 2024 re-election bid.

The president, who at 80 is already the oldest US leader in the nation's history, has not yet announced whether he will seek a second term.

However, a decision is expected soon, and the timing of US economic resurgence from the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns appears to be working in Biden's favour.

READ MORE: US takes 'extraordinary' steps to avoid looming default of government debt