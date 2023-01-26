The 'emergency regulations' bill has passed into law by the Israeli Parliament to extend regulations for illegal Israeli settlers living in the occupied West Bank for another five years.

The bill was renewed by the Israeli Knesset overnight Tuesday after its second and third readings in the plenum.

It was first enacted in 1967 and has been renewed every five years since then.

The bill ensures the application of Israeli civil law on settlers who are living in settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, opposed to Palestinians in the territory who are ruled by Israeli military law.

Thirty-nine members of the Knesset voted in favour of the bill against 12, the Knesset said in a statement.

"The bill proposes to extend by five years the validity of the emergency regulations, which deal with the legal powers of the state authorities in Judea and Samaria [the occupied West Bank]," the statement said.

The bill aims to give illegal settlers living in the occupied West Bank the same status of Israelis living in Israel, Palestinian lawyer Muhammad Dahleh earlier told Anadolu Agency.

The bill was a reason for the fall of the former Israeli government of Yair Lapid in 2022 when even right-wing parties threatened to vote against it, eventually leading Lapid to dissolve the parliament.

What do the regulations include?

The emergency regulations also known as 'The Judea and Samaria Settlement Regulation Law' was introduced by Israel after the occupation of Palestinian territories following the war in 1967.

It then became a crucial stake for Israel to maintain its segregated system amidst the flow of settlers into Palestinian lands that are not under Israel's rule legally.

Although legally the occupied West Bank is not part of Israeli sovereign territory, the regulations ensure that settlers living there are treated as if they live in Israel, meanwhile the whole of the Palestinian population in the West Bank are ruled under Israel's military rule which restricts their full freedom, access to land and resources.

Ben Gurion told the Knesset that imposing military law over Palestinians who are living in the same territories with the settlers aims "to protect the right of Jewish settlement in all parts of the state."

In recent years, all government-sponsored bills are specified that they apply to settlers in the West Bank or otherwise justify why not.

Israeli human rights lawyer Michael Sfard describes this as "pipelining," allowing Israeli authorities to "exercise powers in the settlements without annexing them de jure."

According to Human Rights Watch, Israeli authorities try Palestinians charged with crimes in military courts, where they face a conviction rate of nearly 100 percent. By contrast, authorities pass regulations that extend Israeli criminal law on a personal basis to settlers, and grant Israeli courts jurisdiction over them, while authorities have followed a longstanding policy not to prosecute Jewish settlers in military courts.

The dual body of law creates a reality where two people live in the same territory, but only one's rights are fully protected.