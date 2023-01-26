Tech firms, unless regulated, could eventually create “out-of-control” systems that could end up “eliminating the whole human race,” researchers told MPs in the United Kingdom.

The experts made the comments during a House of Commons Science and Technology Committee meeting, in which they highlighted both the negative and positive aspects of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to Oxford University experts Michael Osborne, professor of machine learning at Oxford University, and researcher in engineering science Michael Cohen, AI can eliminate humanity when it eventually becomes more intelligent than us.

Warning of a “literal arms race” among nation states and tech firms, Professor Michael Osborne called for global regulation to prevent AI from posing an actual threat to humanity when used for military purposes.

Osborne gave a stark warning that there are no limits to how far AI could advance.

“I think the bleak scenario is realistic because AI is attempting to bottle what makes humans special, that has led to humans completely changing the face of the earth,” he said.

“So if we’re able to capture that in technology, then of course it’s going to pose just as much risk to us as we have posed to other species.”

Doctoral student Michael Cohen said: “with superhuman AI there is a particular risk that is of a different sort of class, which is well, it could kill everyone.”

‘Literal arms race’?

Scientists and philosophers have argued that if AI is not directed toward useful ends, it may eventually pose an existential threat to humanity.