Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has slammed Mike Pompeo, who served as US secretary of state under then-President Donald Trump, over his allegations against Türkiye in a recently released book, calling his claims as "lies".

In a press conference in the capital Ankara on Thursday, Cavusoglu said Pompeo's book contains "exaggeration" and "double standard".

"First of all, there is unreal information, as I might say in diplomatic language, or you might also define it as a lie."

On the US support for the terror group YPG/PKK in northern Syria – an ongoing bone of contention in Turkish-US ties – Cavusoglu added: "The support they have given to terrorism, which is a serious crime in the US, I think there is also serious disinformation in order not to face a judicial process.”

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the European Union, the UK, and the US. It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.

The US claims it partners with the YPG to fight Daesh. But for Ankara it "makes no sense" to ally with a terror group to fight another terror group.

Cavusoglu also dismissed Pompeo’s claim that the Turkish armed forces lack the ability to defeat Daesh terror group.

"The only NATO army which took part in hand-to-hand fights against Daesh terrorists is the Turkish army. We eliminated more than 4,500 Daesh terrorists both in Syria and Iraq," Cavusoglu said.

As the Turkish army was advancing against Daesh, "the US during the term of Pompeo, together with YPG/PKK terrorist groups, sent Daesh members to Afghanistan by first getting them on the bus in Raqqa and that region and then on the planes," he said.

These groups, Cavusoglu said, are the "ones responsible for the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan today, so I'm talking about the attacks of Daesh and Al Qaeda."

He said the Turkish army cleared an area of 8,000 square kilometers (3,089 miles) of territory of both the Daesh and the YPG/PKK in support of the territorial integrity of Syria.

'Not honest'

Speaking about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's October 2019 meeting with the US then-Vice President Mike Pence to de-escalate the situation in Syria, Cavusoglu also recalled an incident when Pompeo tried to disrupt the meeting between the two leaders.